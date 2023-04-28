Ujjain: Deep Malika catches fire in Harsiddhi Mandir

Deepmalika of Harsiddhi Mata Mandir suddenly caught fire in Ujjain on Thursday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at Harsiddhi Mata Mandir on Thursday. The fire rose from Deep Malika near Mahamaya Mandir. Seeing the smoke, devotees informed the priest and the managers of Harsiddhi temple. The fire brigade was called to extinguish the fire. No loss of life was reported. While few devotees termed the fire in Deep Malika but people termed the sudden fire in Deep Malika a miracle, others blamed lamp under the Deep Malika for the fire.

According to reports, a lamp suddenly lit up in the afternoon in Maa Harsiddhi Shaktipeeth. All those who witnessed the incident termed it a miracle.

As soon as the news of lighting of lamps spread, people rushed to the temple. Priests and administrative people present in the temple informed the fire brigade. Two fire engines reached the spot and extinguished the lamp by pouring water from step well on it. Neighbours said that two vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot.

Such an incident had occurred during Simhastha Fair too. Priest of the temple Raju Guru Goswami said that Deep Malika is lit every evening, for which oil and wood is used badly. Today some visitors from South India had lit many lamps under the Deep Malika. The oil and wood came in contact with the fire and Deep Malika caught fire. Awadhesh Joshi, manager of Maa Harsiddhi Mata Mandir, said that no loss of life was reported.