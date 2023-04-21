 Ujjain: Cooperative credit societies head & directors booked for fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Cooperative credit societies head & directors booked for fraud

Ujjain: Cooperative credit societies head & directors booked for fraud

TI Manish Lodha said that after examining the complaint, a case was registered against the chairman and directors of the cooperative credit society under sections 406, 409 and 420 of the IPC and under Section 5-1 and 4-1 of the MP Right of Peoples’ Interests Act 2000.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Cooperative credit societies cheated small business tax savers of lakhs of rupees and ran away closing their offices. Following a victim’s complaint, the Madhav Nagar police registered a case against cooperative society chairman.

Police said that members of Anshdaan Co-operative Credit Society opened a branch in Patidar Complex of Freeganj and collected Rs 100 to Rs 200 from businessmen and others on the promise of returning the money in a year with interest. After a year, society operators handed them fake cheques that were rejected by bank.

Meanwhile, society operators too escaped. Zakaria of Maulana Azad Marg, Jansapura, reached police station along with 35 other people and filed a complaint against the cooperative society chairman and directors. He told the police that the accused had committed fraud of over Rs 10 lakh.

TI Manish Lodha said that after examining the complaint, a case was registered against the chairman and directors of the cooperative credit society under sections 406, 409 and 420 of the IPC and under Section 5-1 and 4-1 of the MP Right of Peoples’ Interests Act 2000. 

Read Also
Ujjain: Youth’s murder leads to panic in Kalalseri
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Cooperative credit societies head & directors booked for fraud

Ujjain: Cooperative credit societies head & directors booked for fraud

Ujjain: Dawoodi Bohras to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday

Ujjain: Dawoodi Bohras to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday

Model Road: Demolition of half-a-dozen buildings begins in Ujjain

Model Road: Demolition of half-a-dozen buildings begins in Ujjain

Ujjain: Youth’s murder leads to panic in Kalalseri

Ujjain: Youth’s murder leads to panic in Kalalseri

Ujjain: Coolie turns life saver for passenger trapped moving train & platform

Ujjain: Coolie turns life saver for passenger trapped moving train & platform