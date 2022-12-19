Ujjain: Controversy erupts in Dawa Bazaar

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Dawa Bazaar located on Madhav Club Road saw a confrontation between the traders and the construction company over the construction of shops in the open space of Dawa Bazaar. The traders objected to the construction of these shops alleging that the builder is constructing these shops in violation of the building map. They say that the business class is being harassed by building shops in the open space of the Dawa Bazaar. There is resentment among traders regarding this. Despite the controversy, Shailendra Biyani, director of Giriraj Construction, is adamant about building shops here, further escalating the tension.

Dawa Bazaar has been constructed by taking land on Madhav Club Road to make available the market in one place to the wholesale drug market operating in the Mussaddipura area of the city where wholesale traders are operating their shops and offices. Traders have openly come out in protest regarding the new construction but the construction company argues that the compounding fee has been deposited. No new shop is not being constructed only a weak wall is being strengthened. Meanwhile, the controversy continued in the Dawa Bazaar on Sunday as well. The traders called the area corporator Surendra Mehar.

Shailendra Biyani of Giriraj Construction Company told that the permission for the construction was taken after depositing Rs 10 lakh as the compounding fee. No new shop is not being constructed but a weak wall is being strengthened by concretisation. Corporator Mehar said that compounding is done to legalise illegal construction. Not for new construction. It is better not to build until the situation is clear. The situation will be clear only after discussing it with the Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials on Monday.

The construction of the Dawa Bazaar has been in controversy since its inception. It is said that permission for the building has been given based on design but this has not been followed in actual construction. As a result, shopkeepers are facing many problems. This mainly includes the problem of water accumulation in the basement of the building along with the deficiency in fire protection measures.