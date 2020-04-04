Ujjain: Congress accused BJP of politicising help to needy amid coronavirus outbreak

Ujjain: District unit of Congress party alleged BJP for politicizing help during lockdown due to pandemic Covid-19 on Saturday.

Senior Congress leader Dr Batuk Shankar Joshi informed that the world is grappling with Covid-19 pandemic, but the BJP is engaged in taking political benefits out of it.

As per District Congress Committee (urban) head Mahesh Soni, ruling party members’ organizations are being given importance by the district administration in handing out eatables and other things to needy person, and on the other hand volunteers are distributing packets of meal in biased manner.

Even food packets prepared by Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee are also being distributed by the members of ruling party members.

Dr Joshi also told that other social organizations and other political parties are being demoralized by the ruling party members to extend help to needy persons. Joshi said, district Congress condemned BJP for biased behaviour and politicizing human help.

Congress leaders distribute masks

Congress leaders under aegis of the district Congress Committee distributed on Saturday, distributed masks under the leadership of district Congress head Mahesh Soni. On this occasion Iqbal, Lalchand Bharti, Ankit Soni, Sunil Kachhwaha and other members of the party were present.