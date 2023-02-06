Ujjain: Brahmin community up in arms against RSS supremo

Brahmin community leaders during a meeting in Ujjain on Monday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The entire Brahmin community across the country has been hurt by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement against Pandits and Brahmins regarding the caste system during a programme in Mumbai on Sunday.

A meeting of all prominent Brahmin community leaders was called here on Monday to hold discussion over the issue. It was said that there is a lot of anger in the Brahmin community about the statement if the RSS envisages a Hindu nation. So that concept is not possible without Brahmins. In this way, no organisation can imagine a Hindu nation by insulting Brahmins. Bhagwat was demanded to withdraw his statement and express regret to the Brahmin community.

The Brahmin leaders also strongly condemned the remarks made by SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya against Ramcharitmanas and Brahmin pilgrimage priests. SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya was also demanded to withdraw his statement and express regret, otherwise, the Brahmin community would agitate in this regard and run other programmes of public awareness across the country.