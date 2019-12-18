Ujjain: BJP raps Congress for not fulfilling promises during 1 year

Ujjain: State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised state wide press conferences to unearth the flaws of the ruling Congress led government, on Wednesday. The district BJP also held a press conference at party’s office at Lokshakti Bhawan. Party leaders lambasted Congress for not waiving off farmers loan across the state. Member of Parliament Anil Firojia answering the question during the conference said, “The state government did not fulfil its promises made in its election manifesto during 1 year of its rule; neither farmer’s loans were waived off nor youth received unemployment allowance. Poor supply of electricity also put denizens and farmers in troubles.”

The press conference was addressed by former MP Dr Chintamani Malviya, district BJP head (rural) Bahadur Singh Bormundla, Rajpal Singh Sisodiya and mayor Meena Jonwal.During press conference district general secretary Suresh Giri, Ashok Katariya, media in charge Sachin Saxena, Gajraj Singh Jhala and Pankaj Chouhan were also present. The press conference was conducted by co media incharge Dinesh Jatwa.