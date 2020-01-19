Ujjain: BJP morcha volunteers explain CAA

Ujjain: BJP morcha volunteers during their door-to-door canvassing, explained Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in ward number 11 and its nearby localities on Saturday.

District head Manoj Malviya told that door to door canvassing and signature drive started from ward number 43 under the leadership of mayor Meena Jonwal, BJP district head Vivek Joshi, and organisation secretary Suresh Giri.

On this occasion Dr Prabhulal Jatwa, Sunil Chavand, Premlata Bandwal, Sushila Jatwa, Sheel Marmat, Manish Giri, Jitendra Shere Surendra Mehar and other members were present.