Ujjain: BJP corporator Mujaffer Hussain sudden coronavirus death sparks controversy

The sudden death of BJP corporator Mujaffer Hussain due to Covid-19 infection has sparked a ‘controversy’ in the party leadership, functionaries of sports organisations. As the news about his demise spread people in general expressed their dismay on the social media about the manner in which he was treated.

Hussain, who became the BJP corporator in 2015 from ward number 32 (Topkhana), was owner of Bemisal Backery, located on Topkhana Road. He was a fitness enthusiast and a prominent social worker.

As soon as lockdown was clamped in the city, he became active to serve the people. He was seen distributing food packets to the needy and to the attendants and patients admitted in the government hospitals. He was also seen feeding dogs, cows and camels during first fortnight of April.

Hussain is survived by his wife, two married sons and one married daughter. He fell ill on April 20 and was admitted in the local hospital. On April 24, his sample report confirmed that he was infected with Covid-19 and was then admitted to the RD Gardi Medical College Hospital.

During initial days, he was not satisfied with the arrangements provided to him and other patients there and apart from complaining it to the Mayor Meena Jonwal and others he also disclosed about the same to news papers.

However, later Hussain released a video with a message that he wants to serve people in these days of crisis and would be active again in the field shortly. Looking at his infection, his wife, his daughter and granddaughter were also home quarantined.

He was shifted to the Police Training Center (PTS), Maksi Road some couple of days ago. Corona patients who are recovering fast or those who have first stage viral infection are kept there in isolation for 14 days. Hussain was shifted there keeping in mind his sound health and recovery prospects.

Meanwhile, the BJP corporator on Saturday evening complained of breathlessness and was shifted back to the RD Gardi Medical College at about 8 pm. He died there at about 6 pm on Sunday.

Information of his departure spread like a wildfire in the city. The news of his death stung everyone hard. His body builder friends at the gym told Free Press that the authorities concerned unnecessarily shifted Hussain to the PTS and this proved fatal for him. “PTS is a quarantine center and despite knowing that he was Covid-19 patient, they shifted him from the well-equipped medical college hospital,” a functionary of District Olympics Association lamented.

Talking to Free Press, Mayor Meena Jonwal admitted that she had talked to additional collector (IAS) and health affairs in-charge Kshitij Singhal, additional collector Sojan Singh Rawat, who is coordinating officer of RD Gardi Medical College as well as CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gwali Sinha many times with regard to the treatment given to BJP corporator. “Hussain had previously also complained of breathlessness and I managed to help him. This time too, I approached the authorities, but sadly he is no more with us. When I talked to him last time, he was quite confident that he will to win the battle against coronavirus and was quite eager to serve the people collectively again,” narrated the Mayor.

Most of the responsible authorities were not available for comment. On the other hand, CMHO only confirmed that the BJP corporator died of Covid-19. When being asked specifically, why Hussain was shifted to PTS and then again to RD Gardi Medical College in deteriorating condition, the CMHO pleaded ignorance saying that it was the administrative decision.

NO RELAXATIONS FROM TODAY

The district administration has clarified that all the arrangements enforced in the district in wake of lockdown will continue in present form. In this regard, Ujjain PRO released an unsigned statement of ADM RP Tiwari at 10.10 pm on Sunday on the WhatsApp. It said, “Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India vide its order dated May 1, 20202 has issued a revised guideline and accordingly the lockdown duration has been extended to May 17, 2020. In all 36 containment areas have been declared as corona infected areas of the Ujjain district. Keeping in mind Ujjain being included in the ‘Red Zone’, all existing arrangements will continue looking at the public health risk. Order pertaining to any decision to provide any sort of relaxation will be taken after consulting the district crisis management committee and conducting crucial review,” the release added.