Ujjain: Biodiesel pump sealed over irregularities

Ujjain: A team of food department raided Hindustan Biodiesel Pump located at Malikhedi on Unhel-Nagda Road here on Friday. The team detected various irregularities in the presence of pump owner Dilshad Ahmad and later sealed the pump.
An official release said that pump owner could not furnish any clearance or permission from any competent authority, to operate the pump.
The irregularities detected by the team include non-retention of samples of biodiesel sold by the pump operator, conversion chart to determine the quantity stored in the underground tank, no hydrometer to determine the density, no thermometer and no chart and no record were found to be maintained there.
The release further informed that 2,000 litres of biodiesel found in underground tank was sealed. A case has been registered against the owner of biodiesel pump under the provisions of Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005 and Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
Food supplement factory raided
Ujjain: A team of Food and Drug Administration Department and Ayush department on Wednesday evening raided a food supplement factory- Hitam Ayuh Care under anti adulteration drive.
Food safety officer Shailesh Kumar Gupta said that the action on the factory was consequential to the on firm Gajmark—as it also manufactured food supplement for Hitam Ayuh Care.
At the factory various types of food supplements were found. The officials told that the firm also manufactured syrup, digestive enzymes for Delhi based Alder Drugs and Pharmaceutical Company. Officials seized medicines worth Rs 88,320 and took samples of medicines. The samples have been sent to laboratory for testing. Food security officer Basantdutt Sharma, BS Devliya Prabhulal Dodiyar, drug inspector Dharmsingh Kushwah and district Ayush officer Manisha Pathak were part of the action.
