Ujjain: Biodiesel pump sealed over irregularities

Food supplement factory raided

Ujjain: A team of Food and Drug Administration Department and Ayush department on Wednesday evening raided a food supplement factory- Hitam Ayuh Care under anti adulteration drive.

Food safety officer Shailesh Kumar Gupta said that the action on the factory was consequential to the on firm Gajmark—as it also manufactured food supplement for Hitam Ayuh Care.

At the factory various types of food supplements were found. The officials told that the firm also manufactured syrup, digestive enzymes for Delhi based Alder Drugs and Pharmaceutical Company. Officials seized medicines worth Rs 88,320 and took samples of medicines. The samples have been sent to laboratory for testing. Food security officer Basantdutt Sharma, BS Devliya Prabhulal Dodiyar, drug inspector Dharmsingh Kushwah and district Ayush officer Manisha Pathak were part of the action.