Ujjain: Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad submit memo to public representative, call for ‘Ujjain Shutdown’ on February 10

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The workers of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad gheraoed the public representatives of Ujjain on Tuesday.

They submitted a memorandum to the public representatives regarding the demolition of the ancient temples of Gods on the Mahakal temple premises.

Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav had taken the memorandum by sitting on the road. Former minister Paras Jain also took the memorandum.

Member of Parliament Anil Firojia said that Bajrang Dal was his family.

Besides, these organisations also gave a call for ‘Ujjain Shutdown’ on February 10.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 07:21 PM IST