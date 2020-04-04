Ujjain: Ayush dept constitutes Covid-19 combat teams

Ujjain: Ayush department of the city has constituted 10 Covid-19 combat teams on Saturday to extend help to district administration and the people.

Spokesperson Dr Vishal Solanki said that all the office bearers, staffers and paramedical staffers have stood by the district administration in the battle against Covid-19.

The department has so far distributed medicines for prevention of Covid-19 infection to 8118 persons.

Dr Solanki informed that the teams have been formed under the leadership of Dr Manisha Pathak and Dr OP Paliwal, which area distributing Homeopathic and Ayurvadic medicines across the city going door to door and even in most infected areas like Amber Colony and Jansapura.

Dr Solanki further informed that Dr Mahendra Koushal, Dr Lokendra Suryavanshi, Dr Pradeep Agarwal, Dr Pawan Patidar, Dr Abhishek Tyagi, Dr Sartita Chouhan, Dr Anita Nirmal, Dr Rahu Sharma and Dr Pankaj Patidar are leading their teams efficiently to distribute the medicines across the city.