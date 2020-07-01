Ujjain: Assailant cop delivers bitter pill to doctor on Doctor’s Day

Ujjain: In a shameful incident on International Doctor’s Day a policeman allegedly thrashed a doctor and other staffers in Civil Hospital’s premises on Wednesday noon in presence of other medico staffers.

Doctors of the hospital condemned the incident and stopped working. Dr Amit Patidar alleged that he was working at Flu-OPD of the government hospital meanwhile a policeman Raju Nikade came into the OPD and asked him for something. Meanwhile some dispute arose between the doctor and the cop, however Patidar was in for a shock a suddenly Nikade slapped him and used abusive language against him.

The incident has disturbed other medical staffers present in the premises and they are in shock. After the incident the doctor lodged a complaint about the incident with his seniors. In his statement Nikade told that he had come to the OPD for normal checkup but the doctors made him to visit different sections of the hospital and afterward started misbehaving with him, and in fit of rage he slapped the doctor.

As soon as the news of slapping the doctor spread in the hospital, the other doctors stopped working and staged ‘dharna’ in the hospital premises. The doctors demanded the strict action against Nikade, while Nikade also accused the doctor of misbehaving with him.

As per the hospital administration the unfortunate incident has been captured by CCTV cameras in which policeman Nikade is clearly seen thrashing the doctor and other staffers. In his statement Dr Amit Patidar said that constable Nikade was feeling uneasy therefore he was sent to Flu-OPD of the hospital meanwhile he started misbehaving with him. He also thrashed other staffers who tried to intervene in the row.

Police scanning CCTV footage

On being informed about the incident CHMO Mahavir Khandelwal, ASP Amerendra Singh, CSP Dr Ravindra Sharma and Kotawali police station TI reached at the hospital and sent cop to the police station. The police are examining the CCTV footages for further course of action.