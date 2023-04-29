Ujjain: Another fire in Dawa Bazaar destroys goods worth lakhs

A fire was broke out in a medicine shop at Dawa Bazaar in Ujjain on Friday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Medicines worth lakhs were gutted as fire broke out in three-storey Dawa Bazaar on Friday. A similar incident had been reported in the same building four weeks back.

Fire broke out in office of Zee Pharma Agency in drug market on Madhav Club Road. It a joint partnership firm of Satpal Singh and Uday Agrawal. It uses five shops to house stock. According to firm director Satpal Singh, he reached the firm office at 8 am to send consignment of medicines to other tehsils and areas. After sending the goods, they went home at 9 am. About half an hour later, a shopkeeper informed on phone about smoke coming out of his shop. He immediately rushed back and found fire inside and immediately called the fire brigade.

To control the fire, the main gate of Zee Pharma was first opened, but due to smoke and fire, the fire brigade staff faced difficulties in reaching inside. Later shutters made to carry goods in the rear part of the firm were broken. Fire was controlled after an hour.

Firm director Satpal Singh said that it was difficult to estimate the loss but medicines worth lakhs were destroyed by fire and water.

On April 1, a fire broke out on the ground and the first floor due to short circuit in the drug market of Freeganj. At that time the fire was extinguished by three fire fighters. There were no major fire safety resources. The pipeline laid to extinguish the fire was also found broken. The fire brigade personnel had to face a lot of difficulties in extinguishing the fire due to lack of open space in the drug market. The same situation prevailed on Friday as well.