Ujjain: Annual camp of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya NSS held at Vasniya village

Rampura: Annual camp of the NSS Unit of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Rampura (Neemuch) was organised at Vasniya village of Bhagori gram panchayet.

Due to technical reasons the seven-day camp has been cut short to four days only this year and it was held between February 13 and 16. Under the leadership of Abhijit Ghosh and Shri Hardev Singh, a team of 49 volunteers and five escort teachers arrived at Vasniya.

As many as 25 boys and 24 girls of class XI have engaged themselves in various ‘shramdaan’ activities like anti-plastic drive, swachch gram abhiyan and others.

They are also creating social awareness among villagers through cultural programmes in the evening. In addition, student volunteers are learning traditional as well as modern skills of bio-farming and vermi-composting from Bhagirath Nagda, the renowned farmer of Vasniya.