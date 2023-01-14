Ujjain: Administration launches awareness campaign on eve of Makar Sankranti

Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The kite markets witnessed brisk purchase of traditional manjha and kites this year even as a wide range of stringent arrangements have been made by the police, civil and Ujjain Municipal Corporation administration to stop the use of Chinese manjha this year. Various educational, socio-political and voluntary organisations also conducted awareness campaigns to prevent the use of Chinese thread. On the eve of Makar Sankranti festival, people were seen preparing traditional dor (thread). Kite markets in Topkhana, Shahed Park etc areas saw good sales of kites and thread.

PROTECTIVE COVERS DISTRIBUTED

Congress leader Vivek Yadav took an initiative to keep the vehicle drivers safe and distributed protective covers for the neck. More than 2,000 people were given safety shields on Friday. He said that using Chinese manjha is life-threatening thus neither should businessmen sell it nor should people use it.

POLICE TAKE OUT AWARENESS MARCH

A day before Makar Sankranti, the police administration took out a march to make general public aware of the ill effects of Chinese manjha. Giving information, ASP Abhishek Anand said that the march was taken out through the various routes of the city and ended at the Atlas Chouraha. The police informed that it would act as per the law if people are found using Chinese Manjha.

COLLECTIVE KITE FLYING ORGANISED

The convener of the Lokmanya Tilak Festival Organising Committee, Anil Jain Kaluhera, hosted a programme at the Kshirsagar Maidan to administer a pledge. It started with a resolution to completely boycott Chinese manjha. On this occasion, dignitaries flew kites using indigenous thread. Vinod Chaurasia got the first prize. Along with this, Gulli Danda, a traditionally played game, was also organised in which the team of Kalyan Shivhare stood first and was felicitated with a prize.

BJP worker hospitalised

BJP Deendayal Mandal’s office secretary Vishnu son of Ramchandra Porwal’s nose-ears and lips were cut owing to the Chinese manjha here on Friday. At around 1 pm, when he was passing near Rishi Nagar Garden, he came in contact with Chinese manjha and received substantial cuts. He has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Astronomical significance of Makar Sankranti highlighted

Ujjain A lecture on the scientific basis of Makar Sankranti was organised jointly by IQAC, Physics, Computer, Statistics and Mathematics Departments of Government Girls Post Graduate College under the Academic Excellence of World Bank Project. Dr Rajendra Prakash Gupt, superintendent of Government Jiwaji Observatory was the key speaker. He said that Makar Sankranti is a festival of worship of the Sun and it is based on the movement of the Sun.

Our other festivals are based on the movement of the moon. Therefore, every year Makar Sankranti comes on a fixed date, January 14. From this date, the Sun enters Capricorn and moves towards Uttarayan. When this Makar transition occurs in Ast Kaal, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on the next day that is January 15. In his presidential address, senior professor Dr Hemant Gehlot said that this lecture and exhibition has created interest of the students in the scientific basis of planetary motion.

In the model competition, Aastha Bairagi and Vanshika Trivedi stood first and Ankita Sharma stood second. In the poster category Tanisha Porwal, Prerna Devra, Diya Solanki stood first and Bhumika Sharma, Shivani Chauhan and Aksa Nagori stood second. Priyanka Dhanora was also awarded a certificate for the national essay competition. The programme was conducted by Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta and Dr Rekha Shahapurkar proposed the vote of thanks.

