Ujjain: Admin officials, ministers visit Mahakal

Ujjain: Union sports minister Kiran Reijiju, BJP MP Anil Firojia, public works department minister and district in-charge Sajjan Singh Verma, higher education, youth and sports minister Jitu Patwari visited Mahakaleshwar Temple during their Ujjain tour on Sunday afternoon.

All of them did the darshan of Mahakal Jyotirlingam from Nandi Hall. Administrator of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee SS Rawat, BJP chief Vivek Joshi, MLA Mahesh Parmar, former MLA Rajendra Bharti and leader of opposition Rajendra Vasistha were present on the occasion.

DEDICATION CANCELLED: Along with these ministers Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlod were to dedicate a modern swimming pool constructed by the Smart City Project behind the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) headquarters. All of them arrived as per schedule for the programme, but it was deferred at the last moment owing to the departure of former CM Kailash Joshi on Sunday morning at Bhopal.

CONG DEFERS DHARNA: All the government programmes to be organised during next three days have been cancelled as part of state mourning. Likewise, the Congress party has also postponed its dharna agitation which it planned for Monday afternoon at Shahid Park against Center.

12 DIG level officers visited: 12 officers of DIG rank posted on the Indo-Nepal border as para-military force came here for the darshan of Mahakaleshwar during their training at Bhopal Ashutosh Goswami, deputy-administrator of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, gave information about all the projects of the temple. The group saw the arrangement of the free Annakshetra of the temple and presented a sum of Rs 14 thousand.