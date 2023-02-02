Ujjain: Achievers Award presented to Dr Saluja, others during Republic Fest

Dr Saluja receives award from guests. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 12-day Republic Festival 2023, organised by Achievers Innovative Mission Foundation has concluded. Nukkad Nataks were organised at various places in the city as part of the Republic Day celebrations that began on January 20.

Organisation president Mayank Shukla said that the theme of the street plays were de-addiction, cyber fraud and environmental protection. As part of this 12-day republic festival, on Sundays, the youth toured the city on cycles and made people aware of health. “Ek Desh Ek Awaz” group national anthem programme was organised on January 26 at Tower Chowk, the heart of the city, whose chief guest was Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shaileshanand Giri Maharaj and special guest was Dr Shailendra Parashar. A talent hunt competition was also organised for the talented students of the city at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy on January 30.

The 12-day-long Republic Festival concluded at Vikram Kirti Mandir. The programme was presided over by Bal Yogi Umeshnath Maharaj and vice-chancellor of Panini Sanskrit University Vijay Kumar Menon was the special guest. Sudarshan Ayachit, chief executive officer of the organisation said that 6 different honours were given on the concluding day. Dr Satinder Kaur Saluja was honoured with Achiever Medical Medallion, Dr Satyendra Kishore Mishra with Education Medallion, Dr Kalyani Pandey with Administrative Service Medallion, Jitendra Bhaskar with Police Service Medallion, Dr Pallavi Kishan with Art Medallion and Shyam Maheshwari with Social Service Medallion. Cultural presentations and prizes were also given to the winners of the competitions during the programme.