Ujjain: A day ahead of budget session, MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam visits Mahakal Temple | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Girish Gautam visited the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, a day ahead of the state’s budget session, beginning on February 27.

He along with his wife Lalitha Gautam performed ‘Panchamrit Abhishek’ at the Mahakal Jyotirlinga and took blessings of the deity.

It is noteworthy that Gautam's health had suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday and he was hospitalised till very recently. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former chief minister Kamal Nath had paid visit to him while he was hospitalised.

Seems like he chose to thank Baba Mahakal as soon as he recovered from illness.

State awaits paperless budget

For the first time this year, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government of Madhya Pradesh will present a paperless form of the state Budget on March 1.

MLAs will not get hard copies of the Budget, but instead be given tablets to read the proposals and department schemes.

In 2019, pendrives were given to MLAs along with the budget copies.