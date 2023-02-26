e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: A day ahead of budget session, MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam visits Mahakal Temple

Ujjain: A day ahead of budget session, MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam visits Mahakal Temple

Girish Gautam along with his wife Lalitha Gautam performed ‘Panchamrit Abhishek’ at the Mahakal Jyotirlinga.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Ujjain: A day ahead of budget session, MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam visits Mahakal Temple | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Girish Gautam visited the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, a day ahead of the state’s budget session, beginning on February 27. 

He along with his wife Lalitha Gautam performed ‘Panchamrit Abhishek’ at the Mahakal Jyotirlinga and took blessings of the deity.

It is noteworthy that Gautam's health had suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday and he was hospitalised till very recently. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former chief minister Kamal Nath had paid visit to him while he was hospitalised.

Seems like he chose to thank Baba Mahakal as soon as he recovered from illness.

State awaits paperless budget

For the first time this year, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government of Madhya Pradesh will present a paperless form of the state Budget on March 1.

MLAs will not get hard copies of the Budget, but instead be given tablets to read the proposals and department schemes.

In 2019, pendrives were given to MLAs along with the budget copies.

Read Also
Ujjain: Newlyweds KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty seek Baba Mahakal's blessings, check video & pics
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: A day ahead of budget session, MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam visits Mahakal Temple

Ujjain: A day ahead of budget session, MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam visits Mahakal Temple

Ujjain: Newlyweds KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty seek Baba Mahakal's blessings, check video & pics

Ujjain: Newlyweds KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty seek Baba Mahakal's blessings, check video & pics

Ujjain: Policemen imparted training on ‘CPR’

Ujjain: Policemen imparted training on ‘CPR’

Ujjain: Painting and photo exhibition based on Vikramaditya’s era and scientific contribution on...

Ujjain: Painting and photo exhibition based on Vikramaditya’s era and scientific contribution on...

Ujjain: Marathi play holds audience in awe

Ujjain: Marathi play holds audience in awe