Ujjain: 44 Benches formed to settle cases during National Lok Adalat

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Penalty in the cheque bounce cases would be relaxed for cases that come up for resolution in the National Lok Adalat. The government would also give relaxation in water tax, property tax, and electricity theft cases.

District and Sessions Judge RK Vani on Wednesday informed about the Lok Adalat to be held on May 14 (Saturday) which will have 44 Benches. He told media persons that compromise cases in the Lok Adalat would be dealt with on a priority basis. Civil, criminal, cheque bounce, motor accidents, compensation claims, and family matters will also be resolved. This time special exemption will be given from the penalty in case of cheque bounce.

Similarly, in the cases of water, property tax, and electricity bill, the prescribed exemption will be given by the government. According to him, this time 10561 cases will be heard in the Lok Adalat. The court fee will be fully refunded once the matter is resolved in Lok Adalat.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:49 AM IST