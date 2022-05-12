16-yr-old drowns in Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s swimming pool

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A teenager died when he drowned on Wednesday afternoon in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation swimming pool located at Nazrali Mill Compound. But the UMC employees at the pool instead of taking the body to the hospital ran away after closing the swimming pool's doors. The deceased’s relatives too did not follow the procedure and took the body home without first getting the post-mortem (PM) done. Later, to avoid legal hurdles, they again reached the District Hospital with the body for PM. The negligence of the UMC employees has come to the fore in this whole matter as they did not take the deceased to the hospital even after an hour after he was taken out of the pool.

Smart City has constructed this swimming pool and most people of the Old City are using this swimming pool this summer season. On Wednesday afternoon, 16-year-old Tanveer Ahmed Farooqui went swimming. Tanveer was a resident of street number 1 of Yadav Nagar near Agar Naka. His father is Parvez Farooqui and the deceased has an elder sister. According to sources, Tanveer became breathless in the middle of the pool while trying to swim across the pool. People there tried to help him but by the time they reached Tanveer he had already drowned. He was taken out of the pool and brought to the hospital. Here the doctors declared him dead.

As soon as Tanveer was declared dead, the family members forcibly took his body home without allowing for a post-mortem to be conducted. However, at 6 pm, Tanveer’s body was again brought to the District Hospital for the PM.

Eyewitness Ankit Sharma told that while swimming Tanveer and he went in the middle of the pool. Tanveer lost his breath and drowned. “I caught the pipe and came out of the pool. To begin with, the swimmers present there thought that the 'drowning' was a joke but then realised the gravity of the situation and brought Tanveer out of the pool but instead of taking him to the hospital, they kept him in the pool premises itself. Tanveer was taken to the hospital after about an hour,” Ankit said.

Tanveer’s uncle Imran told that when they reached the spot after the incident, there was no swimmer in the pool, nor were there any security arrangements and nobody was ready to show them the CCTV footage. In the entire case, the negligence of the UMC administration and the police was clearly visible. No one was ready to give information about the accident on behalf of the UMC. The employees closed the pool doors and put the locks on. Not only this, the children who came to swim in the evening shift stood outside and the employees sat locked from inside. No responsible officer was present on the spot.

COMMISSIONER ORDERS INQUIRY

Taking immediate cognizance of this incident instructions were given by the commissioner to investigate the incident.

According to the information given by the deputy commissioner and nodal officer of the swimming pool, 30 persons were present in the men's shift at 4 pm on Wednesday, out of which 3 youths who knew swimming were swimming. One of them, Tanveer, who had a weekly pass and was regularly coming to swim for the past few days suddenly started going down into the water. He was immediately pulled out of the pool by the lifeguards and was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Thereafter, he was immediately sent to the hospital along with his family members.

