Ujjain: 40-year-old woman raped

Ujjain: A 40-year-old maid was raped by a man in a hotel. As per Dewasgate police The 40-year-old maid alleged that Balusingh son of Arjunsingh resident of village Dobada resident of Rajasthan raped her. She alleged that she got acquainted with the man 4-year-ago. Some days back, Balusingh called the woman to a hotel located in Dewasgate area and raped her and threatened her not to disclose the ordeal to anyone.

However the woman mustered courage and lodged a complaint against the accused at Dewasgate police station. An FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 376 of the IPC. As per police the woman has 2 children while her husband is a tractor driver.