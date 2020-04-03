Ujjain: 3 suffering from ‘cold & cough’ die

Ujjain: District administration and health department are a worried lot after three patients, suffering apparently from cough and cold, died in the city.

According to information, Sunil alias Kalu Khullar (40) resident of Shastri Nagar died on Thursday night. According to neighbours, Khullar was sick from 2-3 days. On worsening condition he went to a private hospital in Indore with his wife and on being denied for treatment by private hospitals, he went to Government MY Hospital where he breathed his last at night. As per family members, Khullar was suffering from blood pressure and sugar for a long time but taking precautions the family members went to Government Madhav Nagar hospital for medical tests.

Likewise, Sanjay Kashyap (52) resident of Lakkadganj (Bhatgali) died on Friday morning. As per CMHO Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha, Kashyap was admitted to a private hospital on being suffering from cough and cold from where he was referred to Madhav Nagar hospital where he died during the treatment. The doctors have sent samples of both the deceased for Covid-19 tests whose reports are awaited.

As per the CHMO one woman- Lakshmi who was already under treatment at the Civil Hospital, had been sent to RD Gardi Medical Hospital for isolation where she also died on Friday morning.

She told all the three deceased have been identified as Covid-19 suspects. Their samples have been for tests and whether or not they were Covid-19 positive will be ascertained on the basis of their reports.

Police and health department team reach deceased’s residences

After the deaths of patients the team of health department and police, reached at the residences of the deceased located in Shastri Nagar and Lakkadganj and took their history from their kin.