Ujjain: 28 persons injured in road mishap

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 28 passengers sustained injuries when a Gujarat-bound bus full of passengers fell in the drain after breaking the railing of the culvert on Bhukhi Mata Mandir-Mullapura Road here on Saturday night. The condition of three of the passengers is reported to be critical and they are being treated in private hospitals of Ujjain and Indore.

SN Travel’s bus (NL 01B 2092) was going from Ujjain to Ahmedabad on Saturday. During this, due to darkness on Mullapura Pulia, the bus driver could not control the vehicle and the accident occurred. The passengers present in the bus were injured after the bus fell down from the culvert and overturned. After the accident, Mahakal police station sent the injured to the District Hospital. Collector Kumar Purushottam and ASP Abhishek Anand also reached the hospital after getting information of the accident and took stock of the situation. Following orders of the collector, special facilities were provided by the District Hospital administration for the passengers injured in the accident.

Mahakal area CSP Omprakash Mishra said initial investigation suggested that the bus with was being driven in a rough manner. After the bus overturned, its front wheels and engine got separated from the vehicle, he said. The bus skidded off the road and fell 8-feet before turning turtle, he said, adding that the incident took place at a blind turn. ‘We have filed a case of rash driving under Section 279 and 337 of the IPC against the bus driver, who is being treated at the District Hospital,’ the CSP said.