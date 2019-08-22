Ujjain: 2 minor girls commit suicide in separate incidents

Ujjain: A minor girl ended her life by hanging self at her residence on Tuesday. According to Madhav Nagar police, Vishakha (16) daughter of Tulsiram resident of Damdama area ended her life due to some unknown reasons.

Bereaved family member informed that they had gone to the temple at the time of the incident, and found the girl hanging on return. The girl was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. The incident shocked the parents of the girl.

On being informed the police reached the hospital, took the body in custody and started investigation in the matter. Another incident of suicide was reported at Virat Ngar located at Agar road where a 14 year old girl committed suicide due to some reason. The Chimanganjmandi police registered morgue and started investigation in the matter.