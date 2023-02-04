Ujjain: 12th Free Press ‘On-the-Spot’ Painting Competition to be organised tomorrow

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): All preparations have been completed for the 12th ‘On-the-Spot Painting Competition’ being organised by the Free Press here on February 05, 2023 (Sunday). The competition will start at 9.30 am at the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises, Kothi Road.

Like previous years, the competition is being hosted to offer an opportunity for schoolchildren to display their best artistic talent before a large audience and win exciting prizes. Leading English Daily—FREE PRESS—in association with DHL Infrabulls has organised ‘On-the-Spot Painting Competition’ for the consecutive 12th year in Ujjain City.

Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School, St. Paul’s Convent Senior Secondary School, Nirmala Convent Senior Secondary School, New Oxford Junior College, Oxford Junior College, IBS Global Academy, Christu Jyoti Convent Senior Secondary School, Gyan Sagar Academy, Gyan Sagar Global Academy, Saharsh Hospital Evam Research Centre, Ankitgram Sewadham Ashram, Narayana e-Techno School and Radio Dastak are the associate sponsors of the competition.

Salient Features of the Competition:-

* Free Press has been organising this event in Ujjain for the last 12 consecutive years.

* Drawing sheets are to be provided to every participant though they have to bring their colours.

* Barring Group-A participants (for Class I to III), titles for painting for Group B (for Class IV to VII) and C (from Class VIII to XII) will be given just before the commencement of the competition.

* Certificates will be given to all participants.

* 10 prizes each including the first top three winners and 7 consolation prizes will be given to the winners in each category.

* Judgment of the drawing sheets and prize distribution will be held at the same venue.

* There is no need for prior registration to participate in the contest.

* Girls and boys of more than 110 ICSE, CBSE and MP Board schools to participate in the event.

* Participating students will stage colourful cultural events during the time judges decide on the paintings.

* More than 12 sponsors have extended their support to make the event successful.