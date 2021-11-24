Ujjain: 11 families start vacating homes

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To speed-up the clearance of the homes from the area under Mahakaleshwar temple expansion plan, the local administration is now focussing on shifting 11 homes in the area. The affected lot started shifting household goods on Tuesday, two day prior to the deadline set by administration.

Most of the residents who hold the lease of homes have accepted the proposal of the MTMC and taken the compensation. The local administration was to demolish the homes beginning November 25.

Local Congress leader Rajesh Trivedi claimed that the compensation amount would not suffice to the residents as their business operating in the area has also been destroyed. Targeting the RSS, he alleged that the move has only been beneficial for the RSS. While the Central and State-led government has acquired the land of the common man for commercial uses only.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:16 AM IST