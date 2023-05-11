 Special lecture at Madhav College: Any nation develops itself with knowledge of geography, says Vyas in Ujjain
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
PR Vyas from Rajasthan delivers a lecture at Government Madhav College in Ujjain on Thursday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A special lecture was organised by department of geography and IQAC of Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College on topic ‘New trends and innovations in geography’ on Thursday.

Addressing the programme, retired professor and head of department of geography, Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur (Rajasthan) PR Vyas said that the effect of geography remains on the universe. Any nation develops itself with the knowledge of geography. In order to get information about the natural and cultural elements of the earth, he said that students and researchers should provide information about the new trends and innovations in geography in the research work. Production of commercial crops in the agriculture sector, production of new improved seeds and development, and pollution would have to be stopped so that the concept of sustainable development could be meaningful, he added.

Principal Dr Jawaharlal Barmaiya said that there were many possibilities for research in geography. Many achievements could be found through innovation in research. A lot of work could be done on rivers in geography, better results could be found in research by deep study and meditation, he said.

At the beginning of the programme, the guests were welcomed and introduced by programme coordinator Dr Mohan Nimole. The programme was conducted by Dr Zafar Mehmood and gratitude was expressed by researcher Rohit Agnihotri.

