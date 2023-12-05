MP: Youth Hacked To Death Over Old Rivalry In Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old youth who had gone out of his house to buy liquor was hacked to death by some miscreants with rods, pipes and knives in Barnagar sub-division of the district on Sunday night. The old rivalry was alleged behind the murder.

Police said that Jujhar Singh, son of Shyam Singh Rathore, resident of Kumawatseri, Barnagar, had gone to the market to buy liquor at 9 pm. His friend Rameshwar (22), son of Mahadev Mali, resident of Barnagar, also accompanied him.

Both of them reached the egg shop at Khop Darwaza where Jujhar had a fight with the shop owner Raja aka Kalia. Kalia, along with his associate Priyank Dodiya and some others, attacked Jujhar and Rameshwar with knives, pipes and rods.

Due to serious injuries, Jujhar was referred to Ujjain. He died in the hospital. Based on Rameshwar’s report, the police have registered a case against the miscreants under Sections 341, 324, 323, 294, 506, and 34 of the IPC.

The deceased’s father Shyam Singh said that a year ago, his son had a dispute with the shop owner at Khop Darwaza against whom the rivalry was going on. Due to this rivalry, miscreants killed the son last night.

After receiving the post-mortem report, the section of the murder will be imposed in the case, police said.

Miscreants target abandoned house in Freeganj area

Miscreants committed theft in broad daylight in an abandoned house in Freeganj. The family living here has gone out of the city for Devdarshan.

Saurabh Soni, son of Rajendra Soni, a resident of Parsvanath City, said that his younger brother Govind Soni lives on the third floor of a multi-storey building located at Trade Square, Freeganj. Saurabh said that his brother has gone on a religious trip to Mathura, Vrindavan with the family.

On Sunday afternoon, neighbours informed him that the lock of the house was broken. Saurabh, who runs the hotel here, sent his employee to get it seen and later went there himself and informed the Madhav Nagar police.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and saw that the goods were scattered. The thieves have also broken the locks of the cupboard, but the information about how much jewellery and cash the thieves have stolen will be known only after Govind returns.