MP: Ujjain Municipal Corporation May Execute Its Road Widening Strategy Today | File

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Confusion over removal of religious places falling under the road widening exercise from KD Gate to Imli Tiraha continues to prevail. There is a state of indecision as to who should first remove their shrine or shops adjacent to it.

In protest against removal of parts of Jain temples, preparations have been made to put flexes on the houses from Tuesday, with message: “We will not vote for those who break the temple”. The widening work of KD Gate Road is stuck due to religious places. More than 12 religious places come under the ambit of the widening among which three belong to the Jain community. A warning has also been given by the UMC administration by instructing everyone to remove their portions, but till Tuesday no one removed it.

Due to some temples being in the middle of the road, their shifting has become necessary, but the UMC administration is being demanded to build a temple at a new place. In this struggle neither a decision has been taken nor has consensus been reached. It is discussed that only the UMC administration can now take action from KD Gate to Imli Tiraha. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)