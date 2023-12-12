MP: Shahi Sawari Of Lord Mahakal Taken Out Amid Fanfare In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the second sawari (Shahi sawari) of the month of Kartik Margashirsha in the sequence of sawari that takes place in the month of Margashirsha (Agahan), the king, Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar in his Shri Manmahesh form came out with royal pomp and show, on a tour of the city to give darshan to his subjects on Monday.

Before leaving for the sawari, the worship of Lord Shri Manmahesh was done by Pt Ghanshyam Sharma in the assembly hall of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. After the puja, Lord Shri Manmahesh was seated in the palanquin and was sent for a city tour at the scheduled time.

On this occasion, Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator Sandeep Kumar Soni, assistant administrators Moolchand Junwal and Prateek Dwivedi, assistant administrative officers RK Tiwari and RP Gehlot were present.

As soon as Lord Shri Manmahesh, seated in a silver studded palanquin, reached the main gate of the temple, the Lord was saluted by the soldiers of the armed police force. In front of the palanquin, contingents of cavalry, armed police force, and band soldiers were marching past.

Thousands of devotees were standing on both sides of the sawari route to have the darshan of Shri Manmahesh seated in the palanquin. As soon as the palanquin passed in front of them, the devotees considered themselves blessed by showering flowers on the Lord. The procession of Lord Shri Manmahesh reached Ramghat from Mahakal Temple via Gudri Square, Bakshi Bazaar, and Kaharwadi with the bang of band instruments and Kadabeen.

There, the consecration and worship of Lord Shri Manmahesh with the holy water of the river Kshipra and aarti of the lord was done. Thousands of devotees stood with devotion from Ramghat, Dutt Akhara Ghat, to Ramghat to see the palanquin of Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar.

After the puja, the sawari reached Gangaur Darwaja, Kartik Chowk, Satyanarayan Mandir Tank Square, Teliwada, Kanthal Square, Sati Gate, and Gopal Mandir from Ramghat. After the traditional worship at Shri Gopal Temple, the palanquin again reached Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple via Patni Bazaar and Gudri Square.