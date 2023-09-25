MP: Prominent Persons Feted At ‘Brahmin Mahasammelan’

Prominent personalities being honoured by guests at ‘Brahmin Mahasammelan’ in Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Brahmin Swabhiman Yatra’ began from Tower Chowk in which hundreds of people including those from abroad came out on two-wheelers and four-wheelers hoisting the saffron flag here on Sunday.

Passing through various routes, the yatra reached Sharma Parisar where the Brahmin Mahasammelan was organised. A felicitation ceremony was organised in the Mahasammelan, along with brainstorming and reflection on demands and issues of the Brahmin community and a framework was made to work in the interest of the society in the future.

President Manoj Ajay Rawat said that Prabhakar Rao Peshwa, a descendant of Bajirao Peshwa, participated as the chief guest in the Brahmin Swabhiman Yatra and Mahasammelan aimed at the unity of Brahmin community and to highlight the issues of Brahmins.

He called for spreading Sanatan Dharma and uniting the Brahmin community in the entire country. Swami Akhilesh, Sulabh Shantu Guru, Maya Trivedi, Rajesh Trivedi, Ravi Shukla, Nilesh Anand Tiwari and Girish Pathak were present among special guests. In the felicitation ceremony, Hemant Vyas was awarded with Brahmin Ratna. Dr OP Vyas, Rekha Bhargava, Kshama Sharma and Deepak Mehta were also honoured.

