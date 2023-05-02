MP: Auto-rickshaw drivers stab GRP jawan multiple times in Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A GRP police station constable was assaulted by three auto-rickshaw drivers with a knife on railway station premises here on Sunday night. The constable sustained injuries on thigh, neck and other parts of the body as the miscreants stabbed him five times one after the other.

He is undergoing treatment at the District Hospital. The three accused are on the run, said police.

Government Railway Police (GRP) constable Sumit Jatav (31) posted in Ghattiya was knifed outside the VIP gate of the main building of the railway station. Sumit in his complaint said that he reached the station premises around 8 pm on Sunday. After taking his dinner at the Plaza when Jatav was returning to the station around 8.30 pm, he got his foot hurt by a nail. As he was facing difficulty in walking, he asked an auto-rickshaw driver standing outside the VIP entrance to drop him to the police station located on platform 8.

The cop was busy talking with the auto driver when three others auto-rickshaw drivers came to the spot. Jatav told police that one of them had a knife in his hand. Before the constable could understand anything, the auto driver allegedly attacked him with the knife. The cop, however, survived the first knife attack because of his waist belt.

The auto driver again attacked him and this time on his thigh. The third assault was made on the neck, however, the cop dodged it and the knife hit his shoulder. The miscreant stabbed him five times one after the other. He gave a good fight to the miscreant even as blood started oozing from his injured thigh and shoulder. As the crowd gathered around, the three miscreants fled from the spot.

GRP TI RB Kushwaha said that after immediately admitting the injured cop to the district hospital, the CCTV footage installed around the incident site was checked.

Three miscreants were seen attacking Jatav.

The accused auto-rickshaw drivers have been identified as Dheeraj, Raja aka Arbaaz and Rajat Malviya.

After registering a case, the police team went looking for the trio, however, their houses were found locked. Search is on to nab them.