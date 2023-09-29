MP: Another Minor Girl--Injured & Bleeding, Spotted Begging For Help In Ujjain, Journalist Comes To Aid

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): At a time, when not only Madhya Pradesh but the entire country is still reeling under Ujjain minor rape case and locals' refusal to help her, another minor girl -- with injuries all over her body, was spotted seeking aid on the streets of Mahakal Nagri on wee hours of Friday.

According to information, journalist Amrit Bandwal was returning from work on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, when he saw a distressed girl, bleeding and injured, seeking help. She had deep wounds on her body.

Taking immediate action, Bandwal dialed 100 and informed Madhav Nagar police station and Additional SP Jayant Rathore.

The police swiftly responded, assisting the woman and bringing her to the police station. Recognized as Maya Mandal, the woman is currently undergoing questioning. The police are gathering information to determine whether she hails from Bangladesh or West Bengal.

In the interim, the woman, who displayed signs of hunger, has been provided with food. Additionally, the police are investigating the injuries visible on the woman's body.