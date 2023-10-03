MP: 7 Ex-Officers Of New India Insurance Co Sent To Jail

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The then seven development officers of New India Insurance Company’s Ujjain office were sent to jail after a CBI court in Indore sentenced them to imprisonment of four years each.

The officers include Arvind Jain, Sanjay Sharma, Devendra Natani, Kirti Sogani, Pankaj Khandelwal, Gautam Jabhulkar and Pradeep Banthia. As per the case, these officers about 26 years ago had received excessive commission against the insurance of cooperative societies. This embezzlement case was related to New India Insurance Company’s Bharatpuri branch.

The vigilance police investigated the case and presented the charge sheet in the CBI court at Indore, which pronounced its judgment last Saturday. Following the order, all of them were arrested and sent to jail. Barring Gautam Jambulkar rest of the six development officers were already retired from the services.