Mahakal city to get its pristine honour of yore back; yesterday's capital Ujjain will see Shiv-Raj on Tuesday

Arrangements being made for Cabinet meeting in Hall No. 1 of Section D of the Vikramaditya Administrative Complex building in Ujjain. | FP

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Monday's Cabinet meeting in Ujjain has, once again, raised hopes of restoration of the city's pristine honour of yore. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's decision also points to the government's efforts in this direction.

Ujjain was the capital of the erstwhile Scindia Estate till 1812, when the then ruler, Daulat Rao Scindia, decided to shift the capital to Gwalior.

Around 1,000 years ago, Mahakal City and Dhar used to be the capital of the Parmar dynasty, including Raja Bhoj. Around 2,178 years ago, Ujjain happened to be the capital of 'Greater India' during the reign of King Vikramaditya. About 2,600 years ago, during the rule of King Chandapradyot Avanti, it was among the 16 janpads of Greater India with Ujjain and Maheshwar as capitals.

Vikram University's archaeologist Dr Raman Solanki told Free Press that Ujjain was a full-fledged capital during Vikramaditya's period but it got the status of 'cultural capital' during the times of Chandapradyot and the Parmar rulers. Dhar and Maheshwar used to be the administrative capitals at that time. However, Ujjain enjoyed capital status during the Scindia Estate, he added.

On the eve of the first-ever Cabinet meeting of the Madhya Pradesh government to be held in Ujjain, people are considering this development as a glorious honour for Ujjain.

They feel that, through this step, the CM has tried to restore Ujjain's historic honour. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav also described it as a very important step. "Lord Mahakal has opened up new roads. The CM may think of organising Cabinet meetings every year before the day of Shahi Sawari of Baba Mahakal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi organising a Cabinet meeting in Ujjain in the near future, too, can't be ruled out," Dr Yadav said.

Meanwhile, preparations were on in full swing till the filing of this report for the Cabinet meeting to be held at 12.30 in the afternoon at the administrative complex building, named 'King Vikramaditya Bhavan'. Administrative sources said the arrival of the CM, along with at least 17 of his ministerial colleagues, had been confirmed till 5 pm. The CM will arrive on Tuesday morning by helicopter from Bhopal. CS Iqbal Singh Bains will also arrive in the morning. After attending the meeting, all of them will inspect the Mahakal Corridor, which will be dedicated to the people by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Ujjain on October 11.