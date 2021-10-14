Madhya Pradesh: Youth dies in accident

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A resident from Prem Nagar was crushed by a goods carrier on Wednesday. Police said that Bherulal Malviya, worked at Gajanan factory at Koyla Phatak.

His eldest son Rahul use to drop him to the factory at night used to pick him up in the morning. Rahul was on his way to pick his father from the factory when his motorbike was hit by a goods carrier in Mayapuri.

The truck ran over Rahul’s head and he died on the spot. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident. Bherulal and other family members rushed to the spot and took the body to the District Hospital for a post-mortem.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:10 AM IST