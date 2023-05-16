Madhya Pradesh: World Family Day celebrated in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indian cultural values begin with the family, it is nurtured by the immortal saying of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and the credit for this goes to our joint family system. Joint family is the soul of Indian culture. This was stated by Mukesh Disawal, the state head of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh’s (RSS), Social Harmony Cell. Surendra Singh Arora Jathedar, head of Sikh Samaj, Ujjain said that by teaching lessons of human values and Indian ideals to mothers rather than mobiles, a great personality like Shri Guru Nanak Dev can be created in future .

State government’s Anand Sansthan (Anand Vibhag) district unit organised World Family Day in the series of International Days organised by State Anand Sansthan with a large number of Anandaks present at Guru Nanak Sahib Gurdwara, Ramghat. After the address, all senior and active social workers, who did inspirational and excellent work, were welcomed and honoured so that family and society could be inspired by their noble deeds.

