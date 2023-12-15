Madhya Pradesh: Workshop On Disaster Management Held In Ujjain

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day workshop on disaster management was held under the joint aegis of Disaster Management Institute (DMI), Bhopal and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Business Management (JNIBM), Vikram University (VU). More than 100 students, researchers, and faculty participants of VU representing different departments participated in the workshop.

Presiding over the inaugural session of the workshop, Prof Dr Shailendra Kumar Sharma, proctor, VU, quoting from Vedas, Puranas, ancient texts, Uttarakhand tunnel disaster, and Australian forest fire accident disaster management, explained various aspects of disaster management to the students of developed nations.

On this occasion, Dr George V Joseph, joint-director, DMI, Bhopal, called upon the students that there is a strong need for training on man-made, natural, and non-natural artificial disasters through awareness workshops and the DMI, Bhopal will continue to do this in the future also.

JNIBM director Prof Dharmendra Mehta outlined the objectives and various sessions of this unique workshop. He introduced the key speakers and expressed the best wishes of workshop coordinator Dr Sachin Rai.

Ujjain incubation centre in-charge Dr Karan Verma inspired the students to continuously develop ideas out of the opportunities of disaster. Rajiv Nigam, joint- director, urban development department, also shared his vast sweet and sour disaster management experiences of more than three decades with the new generation through examples.

On this occasion, Abhishek Mishra, a technical expert of the DMI, Bhopal, gave a speech on community-based In the special session on disaster management, many new concepts were presented and a demonstration of search and rescue equipment was also presented through the local Home Guard Ujjain unit and SDRF. An exhibition of fire fighting equipment and their operation was also organised. Dr Nayantara Damor expressed gratitude.