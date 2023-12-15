Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav To Be Accorded Grand Welcome In Ujjain

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A preparatory meeting for the welcome rally to be organised on the arrival of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav in Ujjain on December 16 was held at the BJP Lokshakti office on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, city president Vivek Joshi said that it is a proud moment for Ujjain that Ujjain South MLA Dr Mohan Yadav has become the CM. It is the responsibility of all of us to give a grand welcome on his arrival in the city. There should be maximum participation of the general public and this welcome rally should be historic, he said.

According to media in-charge Dinesh Jatwa, the welcome rally will start on Saturday at 3 pm from Dussehra Maidan and will traverse through Surana Palace Hotel, Control Room Tiraha, Varsha Zone Corner, Freeganj Gurudwara, Nikhar Fashion on the right side, Shaheed Park Circle, Tower Chowk, Teen Batti Square, from the left side of Sindhi Colony Tiraha, Vivekananda Colony, Loti School Square, Dhannalal Ki Chawl, Freeganj Over-bridge, Chamunda Mata Square, Dewas Gate, Malipura, Daulatganj, Nai Sadak, Kanthal Square, Sarafa and conclude at Chhatri Chowk.

DIFFERENT ORGANISATIONS TO JOIN WELCOME MARCH

After becoming the CM, Dr Yadav is coming to Ujjain to express his gratitude to the people of the city. For this, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party, people of every society of the entire city are also eager to welcome Dr Yadav. Along with this, all the social and cultural institutions of the city as well as sports committees are also making preparations at their respective levels. A large meeting of community heads was organised on the call of Ujjain North MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda in which many social leaders of the city took part and pledged with an enthusiastic heart to engage wholeheartedly in the preparation to welcome their beloved son in becoming the CM of Madhya Pradesh.