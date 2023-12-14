MP: Ujjain Civic Body Demolishes Illegal Meat Shops After State Govt's Instruction

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation demolished meat shops running without permission in the city on the instructions of the state government on Thursday, an official said.

The action was taken in Nagziri area in the city and the team also confiscated the materials of the shop.

"On the instruction of the state government, Ujjain municipal corporation took strict action against the meat shop running without permission in the Nagziri area in the city on Wednesday. The teams are also engaged in taking action in other regions of the city. The team also made the announcements for the same in the entire city," said Radheshyam Mandloi, Additional Commissioner of Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

The officer further said that the action was taken against around 10 shops which were selling meat in open and a few shops situated on roadside were also demolished by the corporation. The corporation also confiscated the materials from the spot.

Meanwhile, a team of the officials made the shopkeepers of the meat shops alert and gave them warnings in the Topkhana area and Begum Bagh area near Mahakaleshwar Temple in the city.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Om Prakash Mishra said, "The Madhya Pradesh Government has issued an order that the meat shop should not run openly, there should be glass sheets or any transparent sheet and such shops will not operate within a limit of 100 metres from religious spots." Therefore, a joint team of municipal corporation, police team and district administration is spreading awareness among the public and making the shopkeepers alert about the norms. Even after this, those who will not follow the rules, the team will observe and then take action against them according to the rules, CSP Mishra added.

Besides, the police administration also swung into action about unregulated use of loudspeakers from religious places in the city.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Guruprasad Parasar said, "On the order of the Madhya Pradesh government, the police administration is making people aware about the rules and regulations about the use of loudspeakers at public places and other spots. Action will be taken incase of violation of rules." Notably, soon after assuming the office on Wednesday, MP CM Mohan Yadav ordered a ban on the "unregulated use of loudspeakers" in religious places and other public places.

"Today we have taken several discussions during the first Cabinet meeting. We have raised the issue of meat sales in the open and have proposed to bring rules for this, in the Cabinet meeting today," MP CM Yadav said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Guidelines for the use of loudspeakers, based on the orders of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal, were also issued for immediate implementation, he said.

A flying squad will be constituted in each district to monitor the sound levels of loudspeakers and DJ systems playing music at religious places, the official said.