Madhya Pradesh: Work worth Rs 15 crore to be done in 4 colleges

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Basic infrastructure will be developed in 4 Government Colleges of the city at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

Maximum amount: Rs 7.49 crore has been sanctioned for Madhav Science College. Gandhi Hall of old Madhav College building will be renovated at a cost of Rs 1.28 crore.

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, on Thursday, shared information about the development work underway in Kalidas Girls College, Madhav Arts and Commerce College, Girls Degree College.

Yadav said, on Friday, the foundation stone of construction works would be laid in the Science College. Laboratory, student counseling centre, staff room, canteen, health centre, toilet, girls common room among other facilities will be developed in the college. Similarly, language lab, physics lab, library office, chemistry lab, psychology lab, gym, yoga hall, museum, girls common room, toilet will be built in GDC with Rs 3.95 crore.

Considering the historicity of Gandhi Hall of old Madhav College building, renovation will be done with Rs 1.28 crore. In this, acoustic walls, paneling, carpet in the hall, wooden stage flooring, 160 seating chairs, split AC, audio-video sound system will be installed.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 02:04 AM IST