Madhya Pradesh: Arts colleges to also offer science subject: Minister

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Science subjects will be taught along with the various subjects of arts and commerce from this year’s academic sessions in city’s Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College and Government Girls Post-graduate College, respectively.

The higher education minister Mohan Yadav states this while interacting the media persons here on Thursday.

He said that efforts were being made to develop Government Girls Post-Graduate College and Madhav Arts and Commerce College as a deemed university which will be autonomous in nature and will conduct all their affairs on their own.

Students who have passed higher secondary and graduation with 60 or more percentile will be eligible to get admission in these colleges. To provide alternate colleges to those students who do not get admission in these colleges, science and commerce subjects will be taught in Madhav Arts and Commerce College and Girls Post-graduate College, respectively, he added.

According to the higher education minister, out of sanctioned 10, 000 academic posts in State colleges about 4,500 are still vacant and a special drive is being launched to fill these vacancies in the different phases. He informed that guest lecturers are working on about 4,200 posts across the State.

According to him, recently the Cabinet sanctioned 450 posts of lecturers in the colleges and these posts will be filled soon through PSC. Likewise, 131 backlog posts of college teachers will also be filled by this academic year, he said adding all the new appointments will be of permanent nature.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:50 AM IST