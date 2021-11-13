Madhya Pradesh: Winners of National Kalidas art contest to be feted on November 21

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The awards for the National Kalidas Painting and Sculpture Exhibition 2021 organised during Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh were announced on Friday.

Kalidas Sanskrit Academy director-in-charge Dr Santosh Pandya said that works of folk art themed on the life and work of Mahakavi Kalidasa’s composition ‘Abhigyanshakuntalam’ were invited for the exhibition. A total of 238 paintings and 52 sculptures were submitted by 249 participants from 13 states including Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar and Rajasthan.

Jury has selected 65 paintings and 16 sculptures for the exhibition.

'Sampoorna Abhigyanshakuntalam' painted by Vipracharan Muduli from Puri (Odisha), Sion Chandra from Howrah (West Bengal) for his work ‘Prem Patra’, Dr Shakuntala Mahawar from Jaipur (Rajasthan) for her work ‘Sampoorna Abhigyanshakuntalam’ and Devendra Sharma from Jaipur (Rajasthan) for his work ‘Priyavanda and Dushyant Samvad’ were nominated for the Painting Award 2021. Sculpture Award 2021 went to Baldev Waghmare of Betul for his work ‘Balak Bharat’.

Guests will felicitate each awardee with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, certificate and a memento during the valedictory function of the Kalidas Samaroh on November 21.

The exhibition will remain open for the visitors from November 15 to 21 at Abhigyan Shakuntalam and Raghuvansham Kalavithika of the Academy. The exhibition will also be put for online view.

