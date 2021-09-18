Madhya Pradesh: Water inflow continues at Gambhir dam

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the two-day rain in Bhadav, water-level started increasing in Gambhir Dam. The dam had only 990 Mc Ft of water till 8 pm on Friday, which is not even fifty % of the dam's capacity.

The water inflow from Yashwant Sagar dam has slowed down. In such a situation, it is believed that 1,000 MCFT water will reach the dam by evening.

The monsoon season’s end is only 13 days away and the dam is not even 50 % filled. The same situation is of big lakes like Udansa, Sahibkhedi. Only Kshipra's barrages have water but it cannot supply the water to the city for a whole year.

The rain in the catchment area of ??Indore and Gambhir dam for two days has once again raised the possibility of filling the dam. However, in two days, more than 550 Mc Ft of water has filled the dam. If Indore receives heavy rains once more, water will flow faster in the dam, because Yashwant Sagar is already full to its brim.

