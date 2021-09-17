Madhya Pradesh's teams for All India Civil Services Sports Tourney finalised

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh civil services teams for All India Civil Services Sports Tournaments have been finalised for four sports, viz a viz, Kabddi, Hockey, Table Tennis and Volleyball, informed the deputy secretary of Sports and Youth department, Sandeep Kumar Makin, on Friday.

The hockey tournament will be played at Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium at Kurukshetra in Haryana from September 23 to 30. Nineteen players have been selected for the men’s team with several district sports officers and six forest officers as members.

The elderly women’s team from the state will comprise all 17 players who had come for the trials. The women’s team is set to play after 57 years at the tournament, inspired by the recent performance of the national Hockey team at the Olympics.

The women’s team is unique because they are all above 55 years of age and the oldest civil servant in the team is Lucy Alfonso, a 61-year-old senior teacher from Barkhedi.

There are nine teachers, seven officials and one clerk in the team. The two youngest players in the team are 49 years of age.

The Kabaddi match will be played at the Bhim Stadium at Bhiwani in Haryana from Saturday to Monday. Fourteen members each for the men's and women’s team have been selected to represent the state.

The table tennis tournament will be held at Thyagraj Stadium at INA in Delhi from September 24 to 29. Four servants have been selected for the women’s team and a spare player has been kept. Two women have been selected in the veterans list.

Five players have been selected for the men’s team with two in spare. Two players have been selected for the veterans’ category.

Volleyball matches will be played from September 20 to 24 at Dronacharya Stadium at Kurukshetra in Haryana. Twelve players have been selected for the men’s team and two have been kept as spare.

The women’s team, however, could manage only eleven players. They will represent the state without any spare player.

