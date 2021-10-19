Madhya Pradesh: Vikram University first in state to implement agricultural courses, says Pandey

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vikram University (VU) vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey was felicitated for making the university first in state in implementing agriculture course under the New Education Policy. The event was organised at Government Madhav College on Monday.

Expressing views on the occasion, Pandey said, “Vikram University has become the first university in the state to implement agricultural courses. The teaching of 205 agricultural courses in Vikram University has been made effective. With the coordination of universities and colleges, we are going to set new records. Our priority should be to promote research. We will soon establish a Malwa Research Chair.”

In the program, Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur’ professor Lokesh Shrivastava and principal Jawaharlal Barmaya were also present. Dr Barmaya said that the vice-chancellor has made significant contributions in the formulation and implementation of the National Education Policy. We are proud to honour him. The programme was conducted by Dr Zafar Mehmood and Dr Vikram Verma proposed a vote of thanks.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 02:10 AM IST