Madhya Pradesh: UTMC Proposes City Traffic ‘Mobility’ Plan

UMC |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To increase traffic facility in the next 20 years, a proposal of Rs 8500 crore has been put in place. As per the tripartite agreement made between Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC) and Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), the UMTC has to prepare the detailed mobility plan of Ujjain city.

On Tuesday, a meeting was held at Simhastha Fair office under the chairmanship of UMC commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh, in which all proposals were shown and discussed by UMTC team from Delhi. The proposal also includes widening of 128 km of selected roads and construction of 120 new roads. 353 buses will be operated in three phases within the city and 15 smart bus stands, 1 new technology ISBT at Tapobhoomi or a temporary ISBT have been proposed for Simhastha Fair, 2028.

After the unveiling of Mahakal Lok, the movement of devotees in Ujjain has increased six times and a survey by the team has revealed that 70 per cent of people come to Ujjain via Indore Road. In the same order, 15 km from Dewasgate Bus Stand and Hari Phatak to Tapobhoomi. A high demand corridor was proposed. The team also proposed a ropeway from Ujjain Railway Station via Triveni Museum to Ramghat to Bhatrihari cave and Kal Bhairav temple.

At present one has to go to the main road to take an auto or e-rickshaw. In view of this problem the members selected 7 routes between residential and commercial areas and proposed 9 auto and e-rickshaw stands. After survey of the raw roads, 190 km footpath and 52 km cycle track were also kept in the plan.

Apart from Mahakal Lok, 2.5 km route will be a restricted area, which will be stopped at 8 places and only e-rickshaws and e-scooters operated by the government will ply in this area. It was also proposed by the team that leaving major ghats on the banks of Kshipra River, green belts and eco-mobility corridors should be made.

Moreover, the establishment of grain, fruit, flower and vegetable markets on Dewas Road outside the city, improvement and widening of 43 intersections, 8 km from Mahakal temple to Gopal Mandir and single road in the old city area, smart signals at 22 places, electric vehicle charging stations and 17 vehicle parking were also proposed at 37 places.