Madhya Pradesh: Unique astronomical phenomena on Krishna Janmashtami

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On Janmashtami a unique astronomical phenomenon of Rohini Nakshatra, Harshana Yoga and Taitil Karan and the Moon of Taurus will be witnessed at midnight on Monday night. The astrologers here claim that worship on Ashtami, will give special benefit to the people.

According to calculation of Panchang, on the ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month, birth of Shri Krishna is celebrated.

This year on Janmashtami, Sun will rule Taitil Karan, Brahma, the ruler of Rohini Nakshatra, and Bhaga, the ruler of Harshana Yoga.

If we look at the calculation of planetary transits, at present the Sun is Leo sign. Incidentally, Mars is also making Mangaladitya yoga with the Sun while revolving on this zodiac, not only this, the ruler of Taitil Karan has also been told to the Sun. The Sun is in a special sequence. At the same time, Surya Kendra is also creating yoga.

Mars Aditya Yoga

Indian astrology holds Sun and Mars as friendly planets. When they both come together to form a yoga named Mars Aditya yoga- it has special significance which lasts for over 12 months. The reason is that the Sun is in its zodiac sign Leo, due to which the predominance of the Sun shows the cycle of the rainy season and the ensuing state of affairs. Similarly, if Mars is with Bhima, then it indicates copious and continuous rain.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga

According to the classical calculations, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is formed due to the arrival of Rohini Nakshatra on Monday. This yoga too has special significance, said astrologers here. They said that launching new initiatives and performing worship under the unique yoga yield good result.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:21 AM IST