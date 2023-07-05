Madhya Pradesh: UMC Starts Removing Meat Shops From Nagjhiri

UMC |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) started removing meat, mutton and chicken shops from Nagjhiri, Dewas Road area on Tuesday. Two days ago, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal had directed that animal slaughter houses and meat, mutton and chicken shops be removed from the central and entry routes of the city.

Mayor again clarified on Tuesday that meat, mutton and chicken shops operating on various routes of the city, including slaughter houses located in the centre of the city and Mahakaleshwar Temple approach road, would be shifted outside the city. Gudri Mutton Market and KD Gate Mutton Market too would be shifted. Similarly, the entry roads of the city, Mahakal temple approach road, Maa Kshipra approach road and other roads of the city would be freed of meat shopsl