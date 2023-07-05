Madhya Pradesh: Cong Corporators’ Hunger Strike Against BJP-Led UMC Board

Congress corporators raise slogans during their hunger strike in Ujjain on Tuesday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress corporators staged a hunger strike in front of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) entry gate on Tuesday to protest pauperization of UMC by BJP board. They said that despite repeated requests, UMC officials have turned a blind eye to their demand to provide basic facilities to common man. The paucity of funds was creating hindrances in providing basic facilities to the common man, they claimed.

Leader of Opposition Ravi Rai said that the common man was badly troubled, dirty water was being supplied through taps. As streetlights were defunct, anti-social elements were enjoying a field day. Due to poor vehicles, garbage was not being lifted from the city on time thus shattering the dream of becoming number one in cleanliness.

He further said that gardens were being ruined, development works in wards has stopped. Shortage of cleaning staff has brought the cleaning system to a standstill. The financial condition of the UMC was bad and the BJP board had ruined the UMC. Demanding redressal of all these problems, deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Gabbar Kuwal and chief whip Nazia Qureshi along with other corporators joined the hunger strike.

SEVA DAL ENTERS UMC OFFICE

Workers of Congress Seva Dal, who came in support of the hunger strike along with vice-President of MP Congress Seva Dal Arun Rochwani, went into UMC head office and raised slogans against building officer Vidu Kaurav. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal had a discussion with Rochwani on mobile and later sent additional commissioner Aditya Nagar to the spot. Rochwani complained that the building officer deliberately delayed passing of maps, due to which the general public was getting upset.

